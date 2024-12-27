PTI Challenges Military Court Sentences Amidst Controversial Civilian Convictions

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is gearing up to challenge the military court convictions of its members and supporters, labeling the trials a 'blatant violation of justice,' The Express Tribune has reported.

In the wake of the military court's recent sentencing of 60 individuals involved in May 9 violence, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has called for a judicial commission to scrutinize the events surrounding the May riots and the crackdown on PTI protesters on November 26.

The convictions, confirmed by Pakistan's military media wing ISPR, include a 10-year sentence for Hassan Khan Niazi, nephew of PTI founder Imran Khan. ISPR asserts that the trials were fair, offering convicts the opportunity to appeal. However, PTI has vowed to individually appeal the sentences, urging the Supreme Court to address the issue urgently.

Opposition leader Omar Ayub has criticized the military courts, arguing that only civilian courts should exercise jurisdiction over civilian matters under the constitution, stressing the military's role is limited to defense.

The recent convictions, involving significant military and government facilities such as the Corps Commander House in Lahore, highlight ongoing tensions regarding the jurisdiction and constitutionality of military trials for civilians in Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)