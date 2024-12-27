Left Menu

World Pays Tribute to Manmohan Singh, Visionary Leader and Economist

Global tributes honor former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh following his passing at 92. Leaders recall his contributions as an economist and politician, remembering his reforms and enduring legacy. Singh's dedication to democracy and global friendships are highlighted by Nepal's and Mauritius' Prime Ministers among others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 17:53 IST
Mauritius PM Navin Ramgoolam (left), former PM Manmohan Singh (middle), Nepal's KP Sharma Oli (Image Credit: Facebook/Dr. Navin Ramgoolam, Prime Minister of Mauritius). Image Credit: ANI
Global leaders are mourning the death of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away in Delhi at the age of 92. Known for his distinguished career as both an economist and politician, Singh is being remembered for his transformative impact on India's economy and his support for democracy.

Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli expressed profound sadness, describing Singh as a 'visionary leader' whose wisdom and humility influenced the region. Oli emphasized Nepal's lasting remembrance of Singh's dedication to democracy and close relations with neighboring countries.

Mauritius Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam reflected on his first encounter with Singh, praising him as a 'gentleman politician and eminent economist'. Ramgoolam highlighted Singh's integrity and transformative influence on India's economic landscape, sending heartfelt condolences on behalf of Mauritius' citizens and government.

Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, after a sudden loss of consciousness. His tenure as India's 13th Prime Minister, from 2004 to 2014, and as Finance Minister prior, were marked by significant economic reforms. Singh's legacy includes crucial legislations like the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act and the Right to Information Act, which enhanced transparency within government operations. His retirement from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year concluded a long and impactful political journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

