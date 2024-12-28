UAE Backs Turkiye's Diplomatic Efforts to Resolve Sudan Crisis

In an important diplomatic development, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has expressed strong support for Turkiye's efforts to mediate the ongoing crisis in Sudan. The UAE highlighted that resolving the Sudan conflict remains a priority, showcasing Turkiye's commitment to promoting regional peace and stability.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed its readiness to cooperate with Turkiye, alongside any global diplomatic initiatives, to address the conflict between Sudan's Rapid Support Forces and the Armed Forces. The immediate aim is achieving a ceasefire and alleviating the country's severe humanitarian crisis.

Emphasizing a collaborative approach, the UAE is engaging with regional partners and international communities to de-escalate tensions. The Ministry criticizes the Sudanese Armed Forces' absence in peace dialogues and underscores dialogue as essential for a civilian-led government. The UAE highlights the importance of committed negotiations to secure Sudan's future development and peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)