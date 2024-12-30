Legacy of Peace: Remembering Jimmy Carter
Former US President Jimmy Carter passed away at 100. Known for his humanitarian efforts and pivotal treaties, Carter's presidency included the Camp David Accords and Panama Canal treaties. He was also a Nobel Peace Prize laureate. Carter chose hospice care after battling cancer.
Former US President Jimmy Carter has died at the age of 100, passing away at his Plains, Georgia home, as confirmed by his son, James E Carter III. While the immediate cause of death wasn't disclosed, it follows Carter's choice to receive hospice care after a long battle with melanoma.
The centenarian, whose final public appearance was marked by a flyover celebrating his birthday on October 1, was a multifaceted figure in American politics. Carter, a former peanut farmer and US Navy veteran, distinctively became the first president elected from the Deep South since 1837, ascending to the presidency as a Democrat from 1977 to 1981.
Renowned for brokering the Camp David Accords, Carter's administration witnessed landmark foreign policy initiatives, notably the peace treaty between Israel and Egypt. His legacy extended beyond his term, earning him a Nobel Peace Prize for pursuing peaceful solutions and championing human rights.
Additionally, Carter's tenure marked significant diplomatic and humanitarian strides, including the Panama Canal treaties and normalizing relations with China. His commitment to human rights established him as a central figure in the advancement of US foreign policy.
