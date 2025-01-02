Fog Disrupts Train Services and Causes Fatalities Amid Air Quality Concerns in Pakistan
Severe fog has caused train delays in Punjab and Karachi while a tragic accident in Tandlianwala led to multiple fatalities. Air quality in Islamabad remains concerning, attributed to construction and traffic pollution, according to environmental experts.
Severe foggy conditions across Pakistan have wreaked havoc on train schedules, particularly affecting services in Punjab and Karachi. Traveller frustration soared as the Pakistan Express faced a delay of over four hours, while key routes such as the Karakoram and Allama Iqbal Express witnessed holdups of five and one hours, respectively.
The Millat Express, running between Lala Musa and Faisalabad, was set back by over five hours, dramatically affecting passenger plans, reports ARY News. Tragedy struck on December 28 when a dense fog caused a car to collide with a sugarcane-laden tractor-trolley near Tandlianwala, leading to the deaths of at least six family members, including young children.
As the family traveled from Lahore, their vehicle exited the motorway and met with a severe accident. The driver of the tractor-trolley fled, prompting authorities to investigate and file charges. Meanwhile, Islamabad faces a persistent air quality crisis, varying between 'unhealthy' and 'very unhealthy' levels due to burgeoning construction and vehicle pollution.
