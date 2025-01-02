Escalating Tensions: Israeli Forces Target Jabalia and Hezbollah
Israeli airstrikes on Jabalia, Gaza, resulted in 15 deaths and 20 injuries, while strikes in southern Lebanon targeted a Hezbollah arms transfer. These actions, part of Israel's efforts to prevent militant regrouping, showcase ongoing regional tensions despite a ceasefire agreement and UN resolutions.
In a series of escalating military actions, Israeli forces launched strikes on the town of Jabalia in Northern Gaza, resulting in the deaths of 15 individuals and injuries to 20 others, as reported by France 24. These airstrikes are part of Israel's continued military campaign against Gaza, aimed at thwarting Hamas militants.
Further intensifying regional tensions, the Israeli military also targeted a Hezbollah squad in southern Lebanon. According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the Hezbollah unit was transferring arms from a storage facility to a vehicle, prompting Israeli airstrikes that destroyed both the arsenal and the vehicle.
The IDF's operations are conducted under the guidelines of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon, which began on November 27. This agreement dictates a phased military withdrawal by Israeli forces from southern Lebanon and the disarmament of Hezbollah south of the Litani River, as mandated by United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.
