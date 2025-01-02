Left Menu

Lahore Tops World's Most Polluted Cities, Karachi Not Far Behind

Lahore, ranked as the most polluted city globally, and Karachi, listed 13th, struggle with hazardous air quality. AQI data highlights severe pollution, primarily from vehicle emissions and industrial activities. The deteriorating air quality poses significant health risks, with increased respiratory ailments in Lahore and Karachi's pollution threatening health and environment alike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 09:02 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 09:02 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In an alarming development, Lahore has emerged as the world's most polluted city, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 354, marking it 'Hazardous' for residents, according to IQAir's latest rankings. Karachi follows closely as the 13th most polluted city, registering an AQI of 164, which categorizes it as 'Unhealthy.'

Lahore's struggle with severe air pollution is attributed to vehicle emissions, industrial activities, and crop burning, which have exacerbated respiratory ailments among its population of over 11 million, especially during smog-heavy colder months. Recent reports indicate over 18 million people fell ill due to poor air quality.

Karachi, Pakistan's largest city, battles similar challenges with its pollutant-laden port activities and bustling traffic. Currently, efforts to improve air quality are ongoing, yet insufficient, as the city continues to face escalating health risks. Meanwhile, a concurrent measles outbreak has health experts urging vaccinations for young children to prevent the disease's spread.

