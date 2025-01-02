Left Menu

India Pledges USD 500,000 for Vanuatu Earthquake Relief

India has announced immediate relief assistance of USD 500,000 to Vanuatu following a devastating earthquake. The aid aligns with India's commitment to disaster relief in the Indo-Pacific region. Vanuatu has been consistently ranked as the most at-risk country globally, prone to natural disasters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 13:10 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has swiftly pledged USD 500,000 in immediate relief to Vanuatu after a powerful earthquake devastated the island nation. The announcement was made by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday, conveying India's solidarity and support for the Pacific ally.

In an official release, the MEA emphasized India's commitment to assisting Vanuatu in relief and reconstruction efforts, especially under the framework of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC). As one of the cornerstones of India's Indo-Pacific Oceans' Initiative, disaster risk reduction and management remain a priority for the Indian government.

The 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck near Vanuatu's coast on December 17, 2024, resulting in significant damage and loss of life. According to the National Centre of Seismology, the tremor occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers. Vanuatu's acute vulnerability to natural disasters is well documented, placing the nation at the top of the World Risk Index on numerous occasions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

