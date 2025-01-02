Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Visits India for Key Talks

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 13:23 IST
Dr. Takht Ravanchi, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran (Photo/@TakhtRavanchi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid growing unrest in the Middle East, Iran's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Takht Ravanchi, is on a pivotal visit to India today. He is set to engage in crucial discussions with his counterpart in New Delhi.

According to a senior Iranian official, the primary agenda focuses on enhancing bilateral trade across both energy and non-energy sectors. Additionally, improvements in connectivity and tourism, regional security concerns, and the completion of the strategic Chabahar Port project will be key points of discussion.

The 19th round of Iran-India political negotiations is taking place during Ravanchi's visit. The discussions follow a longstanding history of interactions, with pivotal treaties and agreements solidifying ties over the years. These include the 1950 friendship treaty and significant diplomatic engagements such as the Tehran and New Delhi Declarations from 2001 and 2003, which reinforce the strategic vision for the partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

