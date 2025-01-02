Left Menu

Rising Tensions: Protests Shake Gilgit Baltistan Amid Parachinar Violence

Protests in Gilgit Baltistan's Nagar district highlight escalating tensions over violence in Parachinar and police actions in Sindh and Punjab. Demonstrators, supporting Parachinar's demand for justice and peace, face forceful dispersal by authorities, amplifying criticism of the government's response to growing unrest in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 14:29 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Protests erupted in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan's Nagar district as demonstrators expressed solidarity with Parachinar amid escalating violence, according to Pamir Times. Protesters blocked the Karakoram Highway, voicing their dissatisfaction with the ongoing killings and road blockades disrupting the region.

The demonstrations were partly a reaction to aggressive police tactics against protestors. An event organized by the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) in Karachi saw police employing tear gas and shelling to disband crowds at Numaish Chowrangi. The nationwide call for protest by MWM aimed to show unity with Parachinar, pressing their demand for peace and justice.

Criticism of the government's use of force was widespread. Protesters accused the administration of trying to suppress peaceful demonstrations, with a Karachi protester questioning where voices can be raised when met with violence. Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah faced accusations of sanctioning police crackdowns in Sindh and Punjab.

Parachinar's road blockade, enforced by the administration, has worsened food and medical supply shortages, intensifying the region's crisis. The Nagar district protests underscore growing anger at the government's handling of the unrest and suppression of voices demanding justice.

