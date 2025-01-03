South Korean Authorities Execute Arrest Warrant for Impeached President Yoon

South Korean authorities on Friday attempted to execute an arrest warrant at the residence of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, Yonhap reported. The warrant relates to Yoon's unsuccessful bid to declare martial law, with the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) having until Monday to act, as per the decision of a Seoul court.

The CIO informed the press that "We have begun executing a detention warrant for President Yoon." However, the presence of Yoon's supporters outside the residence is complicating efforts, potentially heightening the risk of clashes with the Presidential Security Service.

Analysts note that executing the warrant over the weekend may provoke confrontations with Yoon's supporters, while waiting until Monday might push close to the deadline. The Seoul court issued the detention warrant on Tuesday, rejecting Yoon's arguments against the CIO's jurisdiction and claims of insufficient arrangements for his safety during questioning.

