Left Menu

French Carrier Strike Group Embarks on Mission Clemenceau 25

The French carrier strike group, featuring FNS Charles De Gaulle, is engaging in Mission Clemenceau 25 with visits planned for Goa and Kochi. The mission includes joint exercises with Indian forces and aims to strengthen Indo-French military cooperation, culminating in the Varuna exercise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 19:22 IST
French Carrier Strike Group Embarks on Mission Clemenceau 25
FNS Charles De Gaulle in Goa (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As part of Mission Clemenceau 25, the French carrier strike group, led by the aircraft carrier FNS Charles De Gaulle, is currently operating in the Indian Ocean. The group is scheduled to dock at Goa and Kochi starting January 4, according to the French Embassy in India.

This deployment involves collaborative training exercises with regional allies, most notably India, before continuing to the Indonesian zone for Exercise La Perouse, and the Pacific Ocean for Exercise Pacific Steller. France has recognized India as its top strategic partner since 1998, marked by numerous joint military exercises, including the annual Varuna.

Additionally, the partnership extends to initiatives aimed at enhancing maritime safety in the Indian Ocean. France participates in efforts like the European ATALANTA anti-piracy mission and the Combined Task Force 150, among others, underlining the ongoing maritime cooperation between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025