French Carrier Strike Group Embarks on Mission Clemenceau 25

As part of Mission Clemenceau 25, the French carrier strike group, led by the aircraft carrier FNS Charles De Gaulle, is currently operating in the Indian Ocean. The group is scheduled to dock at Goa and Kochi starting January 4, according to the French Embassy in India.

This deployment involves collaborative training exercises with regional allies, most notably India, before continuing to the Indonesian zone for Exercise La Perouse, and the Pacific Ocean for Exercise Pacific Steller. France has recognized India as its top strategic partner since 1998, marked by numerous joint military exercises, including the annual Varuna.

Additionally, the partnership extends to initiatives aimed at enhancing maritime safety in the Indian Ocean. France participates in efforts like the European ATALANTA anti-piracy mission and the Combined Task Force 150, among others, underlining the ongoing maritime cooperation between the two nations.

