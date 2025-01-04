GCC Population and Economic Growth: Key Insights from the 2024 Statistical Atlas
The GCC population saw growth to 57.6 million in 2023, with males forming 62.4%. The GCC Atlas for 2024 highlights statistical insights supporting planning. Workforce rose to 33.1 million, economy touched USD 2.113 trillion GDP, tourism welcomed 68.1 million visitors, and rainfall increased by 18.8%.
The population across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries has surged to 57.6 million in 2023, up from 56.6 million in the previous year, predominantly comprising 62.4% males. This data is part of the freshly released ninth edition of the Atlas of GCC Statistics for 2024.
Diving deeper, the Atlas presents an array of statistical maps, interactive dashboards, and geographical data, providing a robust foundation for planning and development within various sectors. Jassim Mohammed Al Budaiwi, the Secretary-General of the GCC, underscored the significance of statistics in promoting regional cooperation and growth.
The report more comprehensively covers workforce dynamics, economic metrics, and socio-demographic trends, pinpointing a rise in the workforce to 33.1 million, economic figures reaching a nominal GDP of USD 2.113 trillion, and an influx of 68.1 million tourists in 2023, marking important shifts in the GCC's socio-economic landscape.
