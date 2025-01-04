Left Menu

GCC Population and Economic Growth: Key Insights from the 2024 Statistical Atlas

The GCC population saw growth to 57.6 million in 2023, with males forming 62.4%. The GCC Atlas for 2024 highlights statistical insights supporting planning. Workforce rose to 33.1 million, economy touched USD 2.113 trillion GDP, tourism welcomed 68.1 million visitors, and rainfall increased by 18.8%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 21:12 IST
GCC Population and Economic Growth: Key Insights from the 2024 Statistical Atlas
GCC population reaches 57.6 million in 2023 (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Oman

The population across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries has surged to 57.6 million in 2023, up from 56.6 million in the previous year, predominantly comprising 62.4% males. This data is part of the freshly released ninth edition of the Atlas of GCC Statistics for 2024.

Diving deeper, the Atlas presents an array of statistical maps, interactive dashboards, and geographical data, providing a robust foundation for planning and development within various sectors. Jassim Mohammed Al Budaiwi, the Secretary-General of the GCC, underscored the significance of statistics in promoting regional cooperation and growth.

The report more comprehensively covers workforce dynamics, economic metrics, and socio-demographic trends, pinpointing a rise in the workforce to 33.1 million, economic figures reaching a nominal GDP of USD 2.113 trillion, and an influx of 68.1 million tourists in 2023, marking important shifts in the GCC's socio-economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025