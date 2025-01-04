Left Menu

PoGB Protests Erupt Over Persistent Power Crisis

Residents of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan protest for the second day against chronic power outages in the region, demanding urgent infrastructure upgrades and accountability from authorities. The electricity crisis has disrupted daily life and hurt the local economy, with protestors vowing continued demonstrations until their demands are met.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 21:45 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The ongoing protest over the unrelenting power crisis in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) spilled into its second day, as residents in Aliabad express their frustrations over consistent and lengthy power outages affecting the Hunza region. According to the Pamir Times, demonstrators gathered at critical intersections in Aliabad, hindering road movement to voice their dissatisfaction with the erratic power supply.

A protestor expressed to Pamir Times, 'People all over PoGB are united against this electricity crisis. Nearly every political party and sector worker has joined the cause. It's a deep-rooted issue of power cuts, with no action taken to address it. The Electric Department appears uninterested in our plight.' The frequent outages are blamed on supply challenges, outdated infrastructure, and a lack of sufficient power grid facilities. Despite the region's abundant hydroelectric resources, it remains trapped in an electricity conundrum.

Protest leaders urge immediate enhancements to the energy infrastructure and an increased electricity supply to match rising demands. They demand accountability from the local government and energy bodies for the prolonged blackouts, which have not only disrupted everyday life but have also inflicted damage on the local economy, Pamir Times conveys. The protest shows no signs of abating, with activists promising to persist until their conditions are satisfied, warning of intensified actions if the situation stagnates.

Another protestor commented, 'Repeatedly, they make empty promises, thinking the issue can be remedied easily. But this time, it's different. Our protest will endure until the electricity issue is resolved.' In PoGB, the insufficient local infrastructure cannot handle the growing electricity demand, with limited linkage to the national grid further complicating power importation from other regions. The situation worsens with a lack of financial backing and investment from federal and regional authorities, delaying the advent of long-term solutions.

Consequently, regular load shedding hampers daily routines, business activities, and the crucial tourism sector. Despite the potential shift to renewable energy sources like solar and micro-hydropower, efforts addressing the electricity shortage progress sluggishly due to logistical and fiscal restraints. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

