Jayant N Khobragade Appointed as India's Ambassador to Poland

Jayant N Khobragade, an officer of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) from the 1995 cohort, is set to become the next Ambassador of India to Poland. Khobragade is currently serving as India's Ambassador to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

In a recent press release, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced Khobragade's new appointment, underscoring his role in strengthening diplomatic ties between India and Poland.

Khobragade is expected to assume his new duties shortly, as stated by the official representatives at the MEA, marking a new chapter in his diplomatic career with this significant European assignment.

(With inputs from agencies.)