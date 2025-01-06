Left Menu

Israel Plans New Transportation Terminals in Northern Districts

Israel's Ministry of Transportation has greenlit a proposal to develop three new transportation terminals in the Haifa and Northern districts. Facilities in Ma'alot Tarshiha, Kfar Kana, and Harish will enhance urban, regional, and intercity bus services, supporting Israel's transition to sustainable transportation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 08:11 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 08:11 IST
Israel Plans New Transportation Terminals in Northern Districts
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel's Ministry of Transportation has sanctioned a strategic initiative to establish three state-of-the-art transportation terminals in the Haifa and Northern districts. The facilities will be situated in Ma'alot Tarshiha, Kfar Kana, and Harish, as part of a broader effort to bolster public transport infrastructure.

The terminal in Ma'alot Tarshiha is slated to handle three urban lines, six regional lines, and seven intercity lines, featuring an overnight parking lot with 110 spaces equipped with charging stations, supporting the shift towards greener public transit solutions.

Kfar Kana's terminal will function as an operational hub without passenger activity, optimizing operations for seven urban and regional lines in the Nazareth vicinity. Harish is set to receive a new terminal catering to current and future urban and regional lines, tapping into the city's rapid development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025