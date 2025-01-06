Israel Plans New Transportation Terminals in Northern Districts

Israel's Ministry of Transportation has sanctioned a strategic initiative to establish three state-of-the-art transportation terminals in the Haifa and Northern districts. The facilities will be situated in Ma'alot Tarshiha, Kfar Kana, and Harish, as part of a broader effort to bolster public transport infrastructure.

The terminal in Ma'alot Tarshiha is slated to handle three urban lines, six regional lines, and seven intercity lines, featuring an overnight parking lot with 110 spaces equipped with charging stations, supporting the shift towards greener public transit solutions.

Kfar Kana's terminal will function as an operational hub without passenger activity, optimizing operations for seven urban and regional lines in the Nazareth vicinity. Harish is set to receive a new terminal catering to current and future urban and regional lines, tapping into the city's rapid development.

