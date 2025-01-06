Massive Raid in Negev Town Uncovers Illegal Weapons, Cash, and Electricity Theft

In a significant crackdown on criminal activity, Israel Police arrested nine suspects in the Negev Bedouin town of Ar'arat an-Naqab. The operation, involving around 150 officers, targeted gun possession and cross-family conflicts, resulting in the confiscation of an M16, FN pistol, and related ammunition.

The raid, described as part of an emergency containment operation, uncovered weapons concealed in drywall and cash believed to stem from crime. Law enforcement found an estimated 150,000 NIS in cash in one residence, raising suspicions of its links to criminal activities.

Additionally, the Israel Electric Corporation identified and severed eight illegal electricity connections in the area. The stolen electricity was valued at roughly one million Shekels. Legal actions, including criminal charges and tort claims, are anticipated against offenders linked to the energy theft.

(With inputs from agencies.)