PPP Threatens to Pull Support from Federal Government Amid Trust Issues

Shazia Marri of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has warned of withdrawing support from the government due to a lack of trust in decision-making processes, risking the government's collapse. The PPP seeks more inclusive consultations before key decisions, especially regarding the Maritime and Shipping Port Authority formation.

PPP Threatens to Pull Support from Federal Government Amid Trust Issues
PPP leader Shazia Marri (File Image) (Photo Credit: X/@ShaziaAttaMarri). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is considering ending its support for the federal government, as expressed by leader Shazia Marri. This move stems from a growing distrust in the government's decision-making, particularly highlighted by the establishment of the Pakistan Maritime and Shipping Port Authority without the PPP's consultation, according to The Express Tribune.

Marri emphasized that both the PPP and the Sindh government were not informed about the maritime authority's creation. She reiterated that the federal administration's stability heavily depends on PPP's continued support. Furthermore, she noted the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) might be underestimating the potential fallout. The absence of the National Interest Council meeting for 11 months remains a sticking point.

Criticizing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Marri highlighted constitutional violations by not convening the Council of Common Interests quarterly. She urged that critical national decisions require comprehensive discussions with all political allies and provinces. The PPP deems the government's recent actions as dividing rather than uniting the country, demanding accountability to constitutional requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

