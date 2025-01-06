Left Menu

Israel to Invest Billions in Gaza Region Revitalization

Israel's Ministry of Transportation unveils a historic investment plan in the Gaza-adjacent communities, allocating 28.5 billion Shekels for transportation upgrades. The project focuses on enhancing infrastructure in the Western Negev, with special attention to areas impacted by the October 7 terrorist attack, and aims to boost security and safety.

In an unprecedented move, Israel's Ministry of Transportation and Road Safety has announced substantial investments aimed at revitalizing communities surrounding Gaza. This initiative, projected to cost approximately 28.5 billion Shekels, is set to transform the Western Negev region with a series of large-scale transportation projects.

The ambitious plan focuses on restoring and upgrading the transportation infrastructure in areas severely affected by recent conflicts. Special attention is given to the Western Negev, where the initiative will support restoration efforts and bolster growth, prioritizing road security and safety enhancements.

As part of the 2024-2025 budget, the Ministry has earmarked 850 million Shekels for immediate implementation in the Tkuma region, with 240 million Shekels allocated already. The projects involve infrastructure rehabilitation, road expansions, safety upgrades, and improved public transport services, focusing on Sderot and several regional councils.

