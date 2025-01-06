Indian Student Alleges Bias at UK University

In the heart of London, Indian student Satyam Surana has raised explosive allegations against a prominent UK university, accusing it of harboring bias during student elections. He claims there was a targeted hate campaign against him, exacerbated by his vocal Hindu and Indian identity.

Surana asserts that his efforts to bring evidence before the university authorities were met with dismissal, as his submissions were deemed insufficient and brushed aside under the guise of freedom of expression. Surana voiced his concerns, suggesting that campuses have succumbed to 'pro-left' ideologies, unable to accept diverse identities.

An outspoken critic of Hinduphobia, Surana accused global universities of being hijacked by left-wing ideologies, spreading anti-India rhetoric. He criticized the delay in addressing his complaints, suggesting it was an intentional move to favor the accused, who have since graduated.

(With inputs from agencies.)