Indian Student Alleges Bias at UK University
Satyam Surana, a student from India, has accused a UK university of bias during student elections, citing hate campaigns against him. He claims the institution is influenced by pro-left ideologies and neglects evidence he provided. Surana criticizes the university's handling of his complaints, asserting his identity was targeted.
In the heart of London, Indian student Satyam Surana has raised explosive allegations against a prominent UK university, accusing it of harboring bias during student elections. He claims there was a targeted hate campaign against him, exacerbated by his vocal Hindu and Indian identity.
Surana asserts that his efforts to bring evidence before the university authorities were met with dismissal, as his submissions were deemed insufficient and brushed aside under the guise of freedom of expression. Surana voiced his concerns, suggesting that campuses have succumbed to 'pro-left' ideologies, unable to accept diverse identities.
An outspoken critic of Hinduphobia, Surana accused global universities of being hijacked by left-wing ideologies, spreading anti-India rhetoric. He criticized the delay in addressing his complaints, suggesting it was an intentional move to favor the accused, who have since graduated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
