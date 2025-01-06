Left Menu

Sullivan Applauds Doval: A New Era for US-India Tech Partnership

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan commends India's Ajit Doval for elevating US-India collaboration. Highlighting key areas like AI and biotechnology, Sullivan emphasizes the bilateral relationship's growth, including pandemic response and space missions, citing deep professional ties as crucial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 20:20 IST
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan with NSA Ajit Doval (File Photo: X/ @JakeSullivan46). Image Credit: ANI
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan praised Ajit Doval, his Indian counterpart, for enhancing the US-India partnership during a speech at IIT Delhi. Sullivan emphasized Doval's vision in leveraging advanced technology to propel bilateral relations into a new era.

Sullivan recognized Doval's foresight in using technology, specifically cutting-edge innovations, as a catalyst for the US-India relationship. He acknowledged their collaborative efforts over the past four years, highlighting the deep professional and personal ties between them that have been instrumental in advancing mutual interests.

Sullivan underscored potential collaboration in fields like biotechnology and artificial intelligence, essential in an era of geopolitical competition. He commended India's pandemic efforts and announced an upcoming joint space mission to send an Indian astronaut to space, noting achievements in vaccine development, jet engines, semiconductors, and clean energy initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

