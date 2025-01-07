Taiwan Engages Military Readiness Amid Rising Tensions with China

In a marked escalation of regional tensions, Taiwan's Ministry of Defence reported spotting 15 aircraft from China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) and eight vessels from the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) encroaching near Taiwanese territory. The Ministry noted that 14 of the aircraft crossed the sensitive median line in the Taiwan Strait, subsequently entering Taiwan's southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Posting on social media platform X, the Ministry confirmed the movements, stating, "15 PLA aircraft and 8 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today." The Ministry reassured the public of its vigilance by monitoring the situation closely and responding appropriately.

Adding to tensions, China launched satellites from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center, with the rocket's trajectory crossing over central Taiwan towards the Western Pacific. While the altitude posed no direct threat, Taiwan's military forces were on high alert, observing the operation as a precautionary measure.

This development follows the report of PLA incursions on Monday when seven aircraft and vessels approached Taiwan, prompting war-preparedness drills across the island. Taiwan's Defense Ministry is also coordinating with the Coast Guard to ensure security against potential threats.

The ongoing dispute between Taiwan and China is deeply rooted in a historical geopolitical conflict. While Taiwan operates as a de facto independent state with its government, Beijing views it as a renegade province under the "One China" policy, aiming for reunification. This longstanding conflict has persisted since the conclusion of the Chinese Civil War, with tensions perpetually on the rise.

