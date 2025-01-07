Left Menu

Family Demands Justice: Shahnawaz Kunbhar's Custody Death Sparks Uproar

The family of Shahnawaz Kunbhar, who died in police custody, calls for a transparent judicial inquiry. Amid protests and extremist violence, they urge investigation under a Sindh High Court judge. Allegations of fabricated evidence heighten tensions, spotlighting blasphemy law concerns in Pakistan's minority communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 17:15 IST
Family Demands Justice: Shahnawaz Kunbhar's Custody Death Sparks Uproar
Late Shah Nawaz Kunbhar (Image: X@JSFMOfficialOrg). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The family of Shahnawaz Kunbhar, who died while in police custody last September, is demanding a transparent judicial probe into the circumstances of his death. This call for justice follows violent reactions from various religious factions and the incendiary destruction of Kunbhar's body by irate extremists.

During a visit on Monday, activists from various civil society organizations converged at the Kunbhar family's home in Janhero village, Umerkot district, urging a fresh inquiry. The delegation, spearheaded by leaders of the Sindhi Association of North America (SANA), included prominent figures such as Ejaz Turk, Tahira Abdullah, Jami Chandio, and Amar Sindhu.

Ibrahim Kunbhar, representing the family, voiced skepticism over the current police investigation, advocating for the oversight of a sitting judge from the Sindh High Court. He alleged that CCTV footage related to the case had been tampered with, hinting at a conspiracy to shield those culpable.

The situation has ignited intense debate across Pakistan, with widespread protests demanding justice for Kunbhar. The incident underscores the contentious nature of blasphemy laws, often manipulated, leading to violence against ethnic minorities. The call for justice is further compounded by the inaction on a previously suggested judicial inquiry into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

