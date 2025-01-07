Sabiha Baloch Denounces Saudi-Pakistan Reko Diq Deal

A prominent voice in the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, Sabiha Baloch, has issued a stern rebuke over potential discussions between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan for a 15 per cent stake in the Reko Diq mining project in Balochistan.

Sabiha, expressing her disapproval on social media platform X, claimed that without the direct approval of the Baloch community, any such agreement would constitute severe exploitation of local resources and exacerbate existing issues of marginalization. Citing international statutes like Article 11 of the Cairo Declaration and Articles 1(2) and 55 of the United Nations Charter, she underscored the traditional Baloch resistance to external control over their territory.

Furthermore, Sabiha accused Pakistani officials of exploiting Balochistan's massive natural assets as a cover for national corruption and financial inefficiency. She illustrated the proposed deal as part of a long-standing governmental trend to overlook local rights and cautioned foreign investors against complicity in such ventures.

Highlighting historical and cultural connections between Arab nations and the Baloch, Sabiha warned that Saudi involvement could damage these bonds, further inciting discord. She urged Saudi Arabia to reconsider its position and align with the Baloch's rightful claims, emphasizing that any agreement lacking local consent would be inherently unjust and face formidable opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)