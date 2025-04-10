Pakistan Distances Itself from 2008 Mumbai Attack Accused Tahawwur Rana
Pakistan disowns ties to Tahawwur Rana, accused in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, citing his Canadian nationality. Rana, convicted in the U.S. for supporting terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba, faces extradition to India. The U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision facilitated his transfer, marking progress in the pursuit of justice.
Pakistan has formally distanced itself from Tahawwur Rana, a key figure implicated in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, asserting that he holds Canadian nationality. With the National Investigation Agency set to take him into custody upon his extradition to India, Rana's role in providing support to the terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, responsible for the deadly assault that claimed over 174 lives, is under intense scrutiny.
Addressing his pending extradition, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Shafqat Ali Khan, highlighted that Rana has not renewed Pakistani documents for over two decades, cementing his identity as a Canadian national. Despite Pakistan permitting dual citizenship with Canada, Rana's case underlines the country's attempt to distance itself from the accusations.
The U.S. Secretary of State had authorized Rana's extradition in February, and although an emergency motion to delay the process was filed, it was rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court on April 7. This development has significantly advanced India's long-standing effort to bring Rana to justice. The National Investigation Agency registered charges against him and eight others, marking a major stride in resolving the tragic events of 2008.
