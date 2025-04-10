Left Menu

Pakistan Distances Itself from 2008 Mumbai Attack Accused Tahawwur Rana

Pakistan disowns ties to Tahawwur Rana, accused in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, citing his Canadian nationality. Rana, convicted in the U.S. for supporting terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba, faces extradition to India. The U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision facilitated his transfer, marking progress in the pursuit of justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 14:24 IST
Pakistan Distances Itself from 2008 Mumbai Attack Accused Tahawwur Rana
Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan (Image Credit: X/@ForeignOfficePk). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan has formally distanced itself from Tahawwur Rana, a key figure implicated in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, asserting that he holds Canadian nationality. With the National Investigation Agency set to take him into custody upon his extradition to India, Rana's role in providing support to the terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, responsible for the deadly assault that claimed over 174 lives, is under intense scrutiny.

Addressing his pending extradition, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Shafqat Ali Khan, highlighted that Rana has not renewed Pakistani documents for over two decades, cementing his identity as a Canadian national. Despite Pakistan permitting dual citizenship with Canada, Rana's case underlines the country's attempt to distance itself from the accusations.

The U.S. Secretary of State had authorized Rana's extradition in February, and although an emergency motion to delay the process was filed, it was rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court on April 7. This development has significantly advanced India's long-standing effort to bring Rana to justice. The National Investigation Agency registered charges against him and eight others, marking a major stride in resolving the tragic events of 2008.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025