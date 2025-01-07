Left Menu

Pakistani Taliban Threatens Military Businesses Amid Rising Tensions

The Pakistani Taliban (TTP) has issued a threat to the military's commercial ventures, warning of expanded attacks. This move, coinciding with political rifts and military operations, marks a strategic shift for the group. Experts warn the TTP aims to target the military's economic interests, escalating violence in Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 21:11 IST
General view of the Pakistan's flag and the Taliban's flag in the background as seen from the Friendship Gate crossing point in the Pakistan-Afghanistan border town of Chaman, Pakistan (Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The banned Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), has issued a dire warning to Pakistan's military, stating they will expand attacks to include military-run commercial enterprises, Al Jazeera reports. The group specifically cited businesses like the National Logistics Cell and Fauji Fertiliser Company.

In their statement, the TTP urged civilians to divest from these military-controlled companies within three months and advised employees to seek alternative employment. The statement comes amidst ongoing tension, as Pakistan has conducted airstrikes on suspected TTP hideouts in Afghanistan, sparking allegations of cross-border terrorism.

This latest threat highlights a significant strategic shift under TTP leader Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud, as experts link it to recent airstrikes causing civilian casualties. Additionally, political divisions in Pakistan add complexity, with opposition parties accusing the military of conspiracy and calling for boycotts of military-linked businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

