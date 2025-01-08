UAE and Afghanistan Strengthen Diplomatic Ties in Abu Dhabi Summit

In a significant diplomatic engagement, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, hosted Afghanistan's Acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi in Abu Dhabi. This meeting underscored the UAE's dedication to aiding Afghanistan in its pursuit of stability and growth.

The dialogue between the leadership centered on fortifying bilateral ties for the mutual benefit of both nations. Discussions covered avenues to enhance cooperation in various sectors, especially focusing on economic and developmental initiatives that support Afghanistan's reconstruction efforts.

Regional and international issues of mutual interest were also on the agenda, reinforcing the strong historical ties between the two nations. Minister of State Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh was present at the meeting, highlighting the importance of this diplomatic interaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)