In recent remarks, Mashfee Binte Shams, Bangladesh's former Deputy High Commissioner to India, acclaimed the 'remarkable' business ties between the two countries during a discussion on maintaining strong bilateral relations. She emphasized that both nations remain critically interdependent, sharing what she described as a 'symbiotic relationship.'

Shams pointed out that India ranks as Bangladesh's leading export destination in Asia, with imports from India valued at around USD 17-18 billion. This figure reflects formal trade, yet numerous other dependencies underscore the substantive nature of their economic partnership—benefiting both sides and offering potential for further growth.

Addressing perceptions of one-sided dependence, Shams clarified that Bangladesh provides significant value for Indian markets as well. She highlighted that bilateral trade, such as the USD 18 billion market, signifies a win-win scenario. Cost-effective imports from India save Bangladesh money, while Indian exporters benefit from quicker returns and reduced transportation costs compared to distant markets.

The symbiotic ties also permeate people-to-people connections, as Bangladeshis seek medical and educational services in India, reinforcing mutual benefits. Shams urged a careful understanding of these advantages as they are mutual and not gratis, underscoring the need for a balanced narrative recognizing each country's gains.

Assessing the current Indo-Bangladesh relations, Shams stressed that existing bilateral foundations are robust, although occasional diplomatic 'blips' may surface. Despite media portrayals, she believes the relationship remains manageable, grounded in shared history and mutual goals. To sustain these ties, public perceptions should align with the reality of a mutually beneficial alliance.

