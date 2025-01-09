Left Menu

Canadian Court Rejects Allegations Against India in Nijjar's Killing

British Columbia documents reveal that four accused in Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder are out of custody. BJP's RP Singh criticizes Canada for baseless accusations against India. Though accused of conspiracy and murder, no evidence links them to India, straining Indo-Canada relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 22:27 IST
Canadian Court Rejects Allegations Against India in Nijjar's Killing
Bharatiya Janata Party leader RP Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Hours after it was revealed through documents obtained from the Justice Department of British Columbia, Canada, that all four individuals arrested in connection with the assassination of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar are no longer in custody, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader RP Singh has publicly criticized the Canadian government. Singh condemned Canada for making allegations against India without substantial proof, underscoring the importance of evidence-based accusations.

In an interview with ANI, RP Singh stated, "The court has indicated that the accused cannot be penalized without credible evidence. It is unreasonable for a nation to face allegations without such evidence." Earlier, documents indicated that Karan Brar, Karan Singh, Amandeep Singh, Kamalpreet Singh, and Karanpreet Singh, all charged with the murder and conspiracy to murder Nijjar, have been released.

The files show each holds 'N' status, indicating they are no longer in custody. The Canadian Police had previously detained Brar, 22, Karanpreet Singh, 28, and Kamalpreet Singh, 22, in Edmonton on May 3, and Amandeep Singh, already in custody for unrelated gun charges, was additionally charged on May 11. Despite accusations, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) offered no evidence linking the matter to India, despite rampant media speculation.

India's Ministry of External Affairs stressed that Canada has provided neither specific evidence nor formal communication regarding Nijjar's murder, where three Indians were allegedly involved. Diplomatic ties have been tense after Canadian PM Justin Trudeau accused Indian agents of the murder, claims India has refuted as "absurd" and "motivated."

Nijjar, labeled a terrorist by India's National Investigation Agency in 2020, was shot outside a Gurdwara in Surrey in June 2023. A video surfacing in March 2024 depicts the attack as a "contract killing."

