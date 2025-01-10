New Export Controls Aim to Restrict China's AI Access

The United States Department of Commerce is reportedly in the final stages of developing a regulatory framework to control the export of advanced artificial intelligence technologies, like high-performance graphics processing units and closed-weight AI models. This initiative aims to prevent China from acquiring US AI capabilities through illegal means such as cloud computing and foreign subsidiaries outside China.

Dubbed the "Export Control Framework for AI Diffusion," the proposed system would implement a global licensing network for critical AI technologies. Its goal is to curtail China's access to powerful tools that could boost its national security capabilities, including cyber and signals intelligence. Stakeholders strongly support the initiative, arguing it would limit China's use of US-developed technologies in ways that could undermine global security. A letter to US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo stressed a global approach is necessary to counter China's tactic of exploiting international trade networks for access to US AI innovations.

Advocates for these new export controls emphasized the need for frequent updates—preferably multiple times per year—to counter China's evolving strategies and protect US interests. They argue this regulatory action is a chance for the US to lead in AI technology, influencing international relations with China and ensuring critical AI models remain US-controlled. Despite concerns over specific deals involving China, like the Microsoft-G42 collaboration and UAE ties, the push for tighter export controls indicates a broader strategy to leverage US tech dominance to distance countries from China and bolster global alliances in the AI sector.

This move aligns with US efforts to safeguard its technological edge, maintaining its position as a global AI leader while addressing risks posed by adversarial nations using advanced technology for military and intelligence purposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)