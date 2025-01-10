Global Minds Impressed: International Students Hail India's Rising Influence

International students from prestigious American universities, including Harvard and MIT, expressed admiration for India's global role after an insightful meeting with External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar. The interaction took place during the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Odisha, where students engaged in discussions about international politics and India's increasing influence.

Carissa Cruz, a Master of Public Administration graduate from Harvard Kennedy School, praised the experience, noting, "The minister welcomed us and gave life-changing insights into India's aspirations." Similarly, Jesse Heinricher, a PhD student from MIT, appreciated Jaishankar's comprehensive perspective on India's global and regional dynamics, emphasizing his optimism about the country's international standing.

Students, including Carla Paula Beltran Rojas from MIT's Sloan School of Management, highlighted their favorable impressions of India's development. They were impressed by the innovation from Indian computer engineering students and valued the opportunity to discuss foreign affairs with Jaishankar. The visit underscored India's strategic autonomy and commitment to fostering bilateral relations with neighboring nations.

