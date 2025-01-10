Left Menu

Global Minds Impressed: International Students Hail India's Rising Influence

International students from top U.S. universities lauded India's global role after engaging with External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas event in Odisha. The interaction fostered a positive perspective on India's international relations, cultural landscape, and its growing influence as a global power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 13:55 IST
Global Minds Impressed: International Students Hail India's Rising Influence
International students attending the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

International students from prestigious American universities, including Harvard and MIT, expressed admiration for India's global role after an insightful meeting with External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar. The interaction took place during the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Odisha, where students engaged in discussions about international politics and India's increasing influence.

Carissa Cruz, a Master of Public Administration graduate from Harvard Kennedy School, praised the experience, noting, "The minister welcomed us and gave life-changing insights into India's aspirations." Similarly, Jesse Heinricher, a PhD student from MIT, appreciated Jaishankar's comprehensive perspective on India's global and regional dynamics, emphasizing his optimism about the country's international standing.

Students, including Carla Paula Beltran Rojas from MIT's Sloan School of Management, highlighted their favorable impressions of India's development. They were impressed by the innovation from Indian computer engineering students and valued the opportunity to discuss foreign affairs with Jaishankar. The visit underscored India's strategic autonomy and commitment to fostering bilateral relations with neighboring nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025