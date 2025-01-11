Ayaz Sadiq Awaits Request for Government-PTI Negotiation Meeting

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq revealed that neither the government nor opposition has approached him to organize a negotiation committee meeting. According to The Express Tribune, Sadiq assured that he would promptly arrange a meeting if the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) request it.

Sadiq clarified that facilitating a meeting between the PTI negotiating committee and party founder Imran Khan is not his obligation. He emphasized the necessity for the government and its allies to decide on holding the talks. He disclosed a conversation with PTI's Asad Qaiser on January 4, informing him that he had relayed PTI's meeting request to the government.

The delay in scheduling the meeting was earlier attributed to Sadiq's absence, as noted by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. With Sadiq back in Pakistan, anticipated discussions with Imran Khan are expected to proceed, as The Express Tribune reported.

Overcoming political tensions, negotiations commenced between the PML-N government and PTI in December. PTI's initial demands include freeing all 'political prisoners' and a judicial probe into incidents from May 9 and November 26. Preliminary meetings occurred on December 23 and January 2, with PTI seeking more frequent interactions with Khan to finalize demands.

The PTI signaled readiness to extend the negotiation deadline past January 31 if necessary. PTI leader Shibli Faraz, discussing potential deadline extensions on DawnNewsTV's 'Dusra Rukh', indicated flexibility if talks move positively, underscoring the significance of constructive dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)