UAE and Uzbekistan Forge Stronger Economic Ties
UAE's Minister of Economy met with Uzbekistan's Minister of Investment to enhance collaborations in various sectors including tourism, SMEs, and FinTech. The meeting underscored the UAE's role as a strategic gateway for Uzbekistan to global markets and emphasized partnerships in renewable energy and technology.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Dubai [UAE], January 13 (ANI/WAM): In a bid to fortify bilateral economic relations, UAE's Minister of Economy, Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, engaged in discussions with Uzbekistan's Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade, Laziz Kudratov. The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation across diverse sectors such as the new economy, tourism, and entrepreneurship, among others.
Highlighting the robust partnership between the two nations, Bin Touq remarked on the promising economic relationship they share, envisioning Uzbekistan as a key economic player in Central Asia. He emphasized their commitment to enhancing collaboration in advanced and sustainable sectors, which is pivotal to the prosperity of both economies.
Bin Touq lauded the UAE's economic benefits, inviting Uzbek businesses to tap into the country's extensive international network. The meeting also underscored the importance of private sector collaboration and knowledge exchange, marking the UAE as a central gateway for innovation and global market access.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The Telecom Tug-of-War: Investment, Expansion, and Satellite Rivals
Rajasthan Sets Sights on Boosting Tourism and Economic Growth
Hemant Soren's Vision: Turning Jharkhand into an Eco-Tourism Hub
Technology's Call: Yashasvi Jaiswal's Controversial Dismissal Ignites Debate
India's Tourism Triumph: A Year of Incredible Milestones