Uzbekistan's President Embarks on Pivotal UAE Visit

Abu Dhabi, UAE — In a key diplomatic move, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan landed in the United Arab Emirates on January 13. His official visit aims to strengthen ties and discuss sustainable development during the renowned 'Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.'

The Uzbek leader was welcomed with a warm reception at Abu Dhabi's Presidential Flight. Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who serves as Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, extended a cordial greeting, underscoring the significance of the visit for both nations.

Joining the welcoming committee were significant figures such as Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State. This visit highlights a crucial collaboration era between Uzbekistan and the UAE. (ANI/WAM)

(With inputs from agencies.)