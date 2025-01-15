Pakistan's Polio Battle: 71st Case Highlights Ongoing Struggle

Pakistan's Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health has confirmed the 71st case of wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) for 2024, according to Geo News. The affected individual is a young male child from Jacobabad, Sindh, who began showing symptoms on December 27, 2024. This case signifies the fifth reported in Jacobabad, highlighting persistent challenges in combatting the disease.

The national tally of WPV1 cases has reached 71, with Balochistan contributing the highest number of 27 cases. Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have each reported 21 cases, whereas Punjab and Islamabad reported one case each. Pakistani health officials emphasize that polio remains a paralyzing disease without a known cure, underscoring the importance of vaccination. A senior health official stated, 'Multiple doses of the oral polio vaccine and routine immunization for children under five are critical to building immunity against this devastating virus.'

The health authorities are urging parents to ensure vaccination for all children under five. The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication recently confirmed another WPV1 case in Karachi. Pakistan, alongside Afghanistan, remains one of the last countries where polio is endemic. Despite international efforts, challenges such as security issues, vaccine hesitancy, and misinformation continue to impede vaccination campaigns, delaying the eradication of polio in the country.

