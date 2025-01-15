Michelle Obama to Break Tradition: Skips Trump's Inauguration
Michelle Obama will not attend Donald Trump's inauguration, deviating from the customary presence of former first ladies. Past presidents, including her husband Barack Obama, will attend. Her decision highlights a continuing tension with Trump. Various events are planned for the ceremony, now attended by Trump and President-elect JD Vance.
Michelle Obama has decided not to attend President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20, her office announced. The former first lady's absence breaks with the tradition of former presidents and first ladies attending the ceremony.
Notably, former President Barack Obama has confirmed his attendance, alongside other former presidents and first ladies, including George Bush, Laura Bush, Bill Clinton, and Hillary Clinton. Meanwhile, Michelle Obama had previously shown animosity towards Trump due to safety concerns she raised about his rhetoric.
In a 2023 podcast, Michelle Obama reflected on her emotions at Trump's 2017 inauguration, lamenting the lack of diversity on display. Despite personal tensions, she had welcomed the Trumps to the White House back then. The inauguration ceremony, attended by Trump and President-elect JD Vance, is scheduled to include a luncheon, parade, and multiple inaugural balls.
