Nepali Army Band Joins Indian Army Day Parade in Historic Debut

For the first time, the Nepali Army Band participated in the Indian Army Day Parade 2025, highlighting the strong bonds of friendship and cultural ties between India and Nepal. The band, featuring both brass and pipe music, symbolizes a growing partnership between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 11:15 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 11:15 IST
Army Day celebration in Pune. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In an unprecedented move, the Nepali Army Band made its debut at the Army Day Parade 2025, marking a significant milestone in the long-standing friendship between the Indian and Nepali armies, according to an official statement.

The contingent, featuring 33 members including three women soldiers, presented a unique cultural and musical spectacle with a Brass and Pipe Band, adding a distinct flair to the prestigious event. This participation underscores the camaraderie and cooperation between the two nations.

This historic involvement celebrates the valour and dedication of the Indian Army, while emphasizing the strong military and diplomatic relations between India and Nepal. The Nepali band's performance showcased the deep cultural ties shared by the two countries. The event coincided with the Indian Army's 77th Army Day celebration, which also highlighted its technological advancements and commitment to self-reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

