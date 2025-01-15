UAE Champions Global Sustainability with Goal Eight Focus

Abu Dhabi - In a significant declaration, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the UAE's Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, underscored the nation's unwavering commitment to sustainable development. Highlighting the leadership of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Nahyan articulated that sustainable and diversified economic growth, coupled with environmental protection, remains a top priority.

The remarks were made during the Global Sustainability Network (GSN) annual meeting in Abu Dhabi, an event that gathered a diverse array of participants, including religious leaders, business executives, government officials, and representatives from academia, media, and civil society. The assembly focused on the critical role of the network in fostering sustainability initiatives both locally and internationally, with a particular emphasis on achieving the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal Eight.

Sheikh Nahyan expressed appreciation towards GSN's founders, Raza Jafar and Bishop Alastair Redfern, for their visionary work in creating a platform for transformative dialogue and action. He emphasized the urgency of inclusive cooperation among various sectors to realize sustainable economic progress and decent employment opportunities for everyone by 2030. Acknowledging the challenges, Sheikh Nahyan called for a renewed thinking in policy-making, especially in areas such as education, poverty alleviation, and global health, urging an embrace of tolerance and human fraternity as vehicles for comprehensive progress.

