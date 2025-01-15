Left Menu

UAE Champions Global Sustainability with Goal Eight Focus

The UAE, under Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's leadership, prioritizes sustainable development by leveraging human resources and fostering a diverse economy. At the Global Sustainability Network meeting, Sheikh Nahyan emphasized inclusivity, urging global collaboration to achieve the UN's Sustainable Development Goal Eight by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 18:38 IST
UAE Champions Global Sustainability with Goal Eight Focus
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi - In a significant declaration, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the UAE's Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, underscored the nation's unwavering commitment to sustainable development. Highlighting the leadership of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Nahyan articulated that sustainable and diversified economic growth, coupled with environmental protection, remains a top priority.

The remarks were made during the Global Sustainability Network (GSN) annual meeting in Abu Dhabi, an event that gathered a diverse array of participants, including religious leaders, business executives, government officials, and representatives from academia, media, and civil society. The assembly focused on the critical role of the network in fostering sustainability initiatives both locally and internationally, with a particular emphasis on achieving the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal Eight.

Sheikh Nahyan expressed appreciation towards GSN's founders, Raza Jafar and Bishop Alastair Redfern, for their visionary work in creating a platform for transformative dialogue and action. He emphasized the urgency of inclusive cooperation among various sectors to realize sustainable economic progress and decent employment opportunities for everyone by 2030. Acknowledging the challenges, Sheikh Nahyan called for a renewed thinking in policy-making, especially in areas such as education, poverty alleviation, and global health, urging an embrace of tolerance and human fraternity as vehicles for comprehensive progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025