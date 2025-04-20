Zero Tolerance in Kashmir: LG Sinha's Steadfast Stand Against Terrorism

Reaffirming India's firm stance on national security, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha declared that the future of Jammu and Kashmir lies free from separatism and terrorism, urging Pakistan to cease its terror exports. Sinha's comments followed the dismissal of two government employees over alleged terrorism links, highlighting the region's ongoing challenges.

The dismissed employees, identified as Ishtiyaq Ahmad Malik and Basharat Ahmad Mir, were found to have terror connections, according to sources. Malik, linked to Hizbul Mujahideen, was implicated during the interrogation of another terrorist, while Mir was accused of providing sensitive information to a Pakistani operative. Both dismissals were conducted under Article 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution.

Sinha's tenure has been marked by a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism, focusing on dismantling supportive networks. Over 70 employees have been dismissed under his administration, aligning with the Indian government's anti-terror strategy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This approach also includes developmental efforts to isolate the terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)