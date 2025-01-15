Israeli Diplomatic Mission in Europe Concludes Amid Hostage Negotiations Progress

Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar is wrapping up his diplomatic mission in Europe today against the backdrop of significant progress in negotiations for the release of Israelis held captive in Gaza.

During his trip, Sa'ar met with prominent figures in Italy, including Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Taiani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini, and Minister of Justice Carlo Nordio. Additionally, he held discussions with Lorenzo Fontana, President of the Parliament, and members of the Italy-Israel Parliamentary Friendship Association. A notable meeting was also held with several influencers and opinion leaders who support Israel, as well as interviews with local media outlets.

Following developments in the negotiations, Sa'ar has chosen to cancel the remainder of his European tour initially planned to continue in Hungary. He is set to return to Israel on Wednesday night to engage in essential discussions and votes in the security cabinet and government regarding this urgent issue.

