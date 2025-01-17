Bengaluru Welcomes New US Consulate, Strengthening India-US Relations

The inauguration of the US Consulate in Bengaluru was hailed as a landmark event by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya. Describing the importance of Bengaluru, Shivakumar stated, "India is seen through Bengaluru. This is a very great moment for all of us."

Tejasvi Surya remarked that the opening marks a pivotal development in the India-US relationship, particularly for the tech hub Bengaluru. He emphasized that the city, which contributes significantly to India's GDP and houses over 650 American companies, was a natural choice for this consulate, meeting a long-standing demand.

Highlighting the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Surya noted that the new consulate will streamline visa processes for Karnataka residents. EAM Jaishankar also revealed plans for an Indian consulate in Los Angeles, underscoring the growing diplomatic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)