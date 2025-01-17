Left Menu

Bengaluru Welcomes New US Consulate, Strengthening India-US Relations

The opening of the US Consulate in Bengaluru marks a significant step in bolstering India-US ties. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and MP Tejasvi Surya highlighted its importance for Bengaluru's booming tech sector and its role in easing visa processes for locals, fulfilling a long-pending demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 12:27 IST
Bengaluru Welcomes New US Consulate, Strengthening India-US Relations
Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The inauguration of the US Consulate in Bengaluru was hailed as a landmark event by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya. Describing the importance of Bengaluru, Shivakumar stated, "India is seen through Bengaluru. This is a very great moment for all of us."

Tejasvi Surya remarked that the opening marks a pivotal development in the India-US relationship, particularly for the tech hub Bengaluru. He emphasized that the city, which contributes significantly to India's GDP and houses over 650 American companies, was a natural choice for this consulate, meeting a long-standing demand.

Highlighting the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Surya noted that the new consulate will streamline visa processes for Karnataka residents. EAM Jaishankar also revealed plans for an Indian consulate in Los Angeles, underscoring the growing diplomatic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025