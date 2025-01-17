Left Menu

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi Sentenced in Al-Qadir Trust Case

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, received prison sentences in the Al-Qadir Trust case. Convicted of misappropriating funds, Khan faces 14 years and Bibi seven. Verdict was delayed thrice before being announced at Adiala Jail. The case spotlights political corruption allegations and triggered further legal scrutiny.

17-01-2025
In a high-stakes legal drama, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were convicted on Friday in the 190 million pound Al-Qadir Trust case. Khan received a 14-year prison sentence, while Bibi was handed a seven-year term, as reported by Dawn news outlet.

The verdict, unprecedentedly postponed three times, was delivered by Judge Nasir Javed Rana within a makeshift courtroom inside Adiala Jail. The judgment included fines of PKR 1 million for Khan and PKR 500,000 for Bibi, with failure to pay resulting in an additional six-month imprisonment.

The case, alleging that Khan and Bibi illicitly obtained funds and land from Bahria Town Ltd, underscored enduring corruption within Pakistan's political landscape. Despite facing multiple legal charges deemed politically motivated by Khan, this ruling reiterates the persistent scrutiny his political life attracts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

