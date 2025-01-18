Chandra Arya: From Village Roots to Prime Ministerial Aspirations

Indo-Canadian political figure Chandra Arya has announced his bid to become the next Prime Minister of Canada, a decision met with overwhelming joy from his family. They expressed pride in Arya's achievements and noted his continued connection to his roots, even across continents.

Arya's father, Govindiah, recounted his son's impressive career trajectory, which began in a small Indian village and led to his position as Member of Parliament for Nepean, Canada. Despite entering various professions, including the Indian Army and DRDO, Arya's journey eventually brought him to politics.

His involvement in diverse roles, from financial management in Canada to community work with voluntary organizations, equipped Arya with the experience and networking needed for a political career. His brother, Srinivas, emphasized the family's pride in his achievements, as they support his goal to lead Canada towards a more efficient government.

(With inputs from agencies.)