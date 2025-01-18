Left Menu

Chandra Arya: From Village Roots to Prime Ministerial Aspirations

Indo-Canadian leader Chandra Arya's family celebrates his Prime Ministerial bid, highlighting his journey from Indian village origins to Canadian MP. With a rich career path across various sectors and countries, Arya remains connected to his roots while aiming to lead Canada towards prosperity with bold decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 14:23 IST
Chandra Arya: From Village Roots to Prime Ministerial Aspirations
Chandra Arya's father and brother (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indo-Canadian political figure Chandra Arya has announced his bid to become the next Prime Minister of Canada, a decision met with overwhelming joy from his family. They expressed pride in Arya's achievements and noted his continued connection to his roots, even across continents.

Arya's father, Govindiah, recounted his son's impressive career trajectory, which began in a small Indian village and led to his position as Member of Parliament for Nepean, Canada. Despite entering various professions, including the Indian Army and DRDO, Arya's journey eventually brought him to politics.

His involvement in diverse roles, from financial management in Canada to community work with voluntary organizations, equipped Arya with the experience and networking needed for a political career. His brother, Srinivas, emphasized the family's pride in his achievements, as they support his goal to lead Canada towards a more efficient government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025