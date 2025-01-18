Telangana Launches AI-Ready Data Hub with Rs 3,500 Cr Investment

The Telangana Government, in a major move, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STTDGC) India to set up a cutting-edge data centre campus at Meerkhanpet, Hyderabad, a key step in reinforcing its tech landscape.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and IT and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu formalized the Rs 3,500 crore agreement. This initiative positions Telangana as a pivotal tech hub, with the data centre's projected 100 MW capacity ranking it among India's largest.

During his Singapore visit, CM Reddy outlined the plan's implications for India's digital transformation. The delegation met with Singaporean officials, discussing potential collaborations in diverse sectors. Efforts to attract investments in Telangana's robust ecosystem were a focal point in interactions with the Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association.

