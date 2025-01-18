Left Menu

Telangana Launches AI-Ready Data Hub with Rs 3,500 Cr Investment

The Telangana Government has sealed a deal with ST Telemedia Global Data Centres to build a significant data centre in Hyderabad's Meerkhanpet. The Rs 3,500 crore project will bolster India's digital growth with a capacity of 100 MW. This marks a key milestone in Telangana's tech ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 21:01 IST
Delegation from both the parties. (Photo/X@TelanganaCMO). Image Credit: ANI

The Telangana Government, in a major move, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STTDGC) India to set up a cutting-edge data centre campus at Meerkhanpet, Hyderabad, a key step in reinforcing its tech landscape.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and IT and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu formalized the Rs 3,500 crore agreement. This initiative positions Telangana as a pivotal tech hub, with the data centre's projected 100 MW capacity ranking it among India's largest.

During his Singapore visit, CM Reddy outlined the plan's implications for India's digital transformation. The delegation met with Singaporean officials, discussing potential collaborations in diverse sectors. Efforts to attract investments in Telangana's robust ecosystem were a focal point in interactions with the Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association.

(With inputs from agencies.)

