Singapore President Stresses ASEAN, India Ties on Odisha Visit

During a visit to Odisha, Singapore's President Tharman Shanmugaratnam underscored the importance of Singapore engaging with ASEAN neighbors to ensure future prosperity. He articulated the necessity of forming strong alliances not only with ASEAN nations but also with India and China, where significant opportunities for growth, sustainability, and stability exist.

The President, on a four-day state visit to India, emphasized that Singapore's success hinges on these collaborations. He noted the importance of bilateral ties bolstered by both Singaporeans of Indian ancestry and newer Indian immigrants. However, he urged non-Indian Singaporeans to also explore and embrace the opportunities and diversity that India offers.

Shanmugaratnam highlighted that while these relationships might not primarily serve economic interests, they enrich Singaporeans' global perspectives. His visit reflects a strategic move to reinforce Singapore's role as a contributor in the region's development dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)