Trump Vows to Nullify Biden's Orders Within Hours of Taking Office

US President-elect Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he plans to nullify several 'destructive and radical' executive orders from the previous Biden administration immediately after taking office.

Speaking at a candlelight dinner event in Washington DC, Trump declared his administration's intent to act decisively on pressing national issues, including immigration, inflation, and border security.

Trump criticized the preceding four years under Biden's leadership as a period of 'failure, disaster, and decline,' and vowed that his return to the presidency would usher in significant changes for the United States. Trump will be inaugurated as the 47th President at the US Capitol.

