Trump Vows to Nullify Biden's Orders Within Hours of Taking Office

President-elect Donald Trump announced intentions to revoke numerous executive orders by President Biden immediately upon assuming office, underscoring plans for swift action addressing key national issues like immigration and inflation. Trump pledged a transformative agenda with a focus on restoring border security and economic stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 11:33 IST
United States President-elect Donald Trump (Photo credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US President-elect Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he plans to nullify several 'destructive and radical' executive orders from the previous Biden administration immediately after taking office.

Speaking at a candlelight dinner event in Washington DC, Trump declared his administration's intent to act decisively on pressing national issues, including immigration, inflation, and border security.

Trump criticized the preceding four years under Biden's leadership as a period of 'failure, disaster, and decline,' and vowed that his return to the presidency would usher in significant changes for the United States. Trump will be inaugurated as the 47th President at the US Capitol.

(With inputs from agencies.)

