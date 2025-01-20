Extortion Plot Foiled: CTD Arrests Weaver Colony Resident

A Weaver Colony resident named Iftikhar has been apprehended by Pakistan's Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) for impersonating a terrorist group member to extort money from a local individual, according to sources from The Express Tribune. He allegedly delivered a threatening letter to Javed, warning of the abduction of his wife and children if a ransom wasn't paid, triggering a police complaint.

The incriminating letter demanded money and threatened the victim's family. The police promptly lodged a case against unidentified individuals spearheading the extortion scheme. Suspecting ties with a banned outfit, City Police Officer Kamran Adil escalated the case to the CTD, leading to CTD District Officer Jamshed Iqbal's active involvement.

CCTV footage analysis facilitated the identification and arrest of Iftikhar, who confessed during interrogation. Iftikhar revealed financial strain as his motive for the extortion. He had instructed the ransom to be deposited under a tree in a graveyard, a move suggesting a premeditated plan to evade capture. CTD officials subsequently handed him over to Ghulam Muhammadabad police for further legal proceedings, as reported by The Express Tribune.

