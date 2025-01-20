Left Menu

Trump Declares National Energy Emergency and Boldly Vows Economic Revival

President Donald Trump announced a 'national energy emergency' to combat rising prices, emphasizing oil and gas production. Declaring a border emergency and tackling illegal immigration, Trump promises a merit-based society, reinstating expelled military members, and restoring focus in armed forces against America's enemies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 23:42 IST
Trump Declares National Energy Emergency and Boldly Vows Economic Revival
United States President Donald Trump (Photo/X@realDonaldTrump). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bold inaugural address on Monday, President Donald Trump declared a 'national energy emergency,' aiming to lower escalating prices by significantly boosting oil and gas production. Trump, emphasizing his energy policy, stressed that America would become a manufacturing powerhouse due to its vast energy reserves.

Addressing illegal immigration, Trump announced an emergency at the Southern border, promising to halt all illegal entries immediately and return those who have crossed unlawfully. Further, he declared his intent to classify cartels as foreign terrorist organizations to curb criminal activities.

In his sweeping policy pronouncements, Trump promised the restoration of law and order and insisted on recognizing only two genders. He vowed to reverse policies deemed harmful to traditional military focus, reinstating service members ousted over vaccine mandates and promoting a society based on merit and equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025