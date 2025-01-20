Trump Declares National Energy Emergency and Boldly Vows Economic Revival

In a bold inaugural address on Monday, President Donald Trump declared a 'national energy emergency,' aiming to lower escalating prices by significantly boosting oil and gas production. Trump, emphasizing his energy policy, stressed that America would become a manufacturing powerhouse due to its vast energy reserves.

Addressing illegal immigration, Trump announced an emergency at the Southern border, promising to halt all illegal entries immediately and return those who have crossed unlawfully. Further, he declared his intent to classify cartels as foreign terrorist organizations to curb criminal activities.

In his sweeping policy pronouncements, Trump promised the restoration of law and order and insisted on recognizing only two genders. He vowed to reverse policies deemed harmful to traditional military focus, reinstating service members ousted over vaccine mandates and promoting a society based on merit and equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)