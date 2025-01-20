Trump Declares National Emergencies, Focusing on Border Security and Energy Crisis

US President Donald Trump, immediately after being sworn in, took bold actions upon his campaign pledges by announcing a national emergency at the southern border. Citing the need to halt illegal entry, Trump emphasized his commitment to deporting what he termed 'millions of criminal aliens' and advocated for the use of military intervention to address what he called the 'disastrous' border situation. He also indicated intentions to label drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations.

John Roberts, the US Chief Justice, administered the presidential oath during the 60th Presidential Inauguration. Trump portrayed the day's significance as marking the dawn of America's 'golden age,' proudly claiming it as 'Liberation Day.' Addressing inflation and energy costs, Trump reiterated his motto of 'drill baby drill' to bolster energy independence.

In addressing domestic challenges like the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles, Trump criticized government responses, declaring a national energy emergency. He criticized the inefficiencies of the public health and education systems, vowing swift reforms. Trump's assertive opening day signals an era focused on nationalistic fervor and economic empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)