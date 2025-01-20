Left Menu

Trump Declares National Emergencies, Focusing on Border Security and Energy Crisis

On taking oath as the 47th US President, Donald Trump announced national emergencies at the southern border and in energy. Vowing to halt illegal immigration and combat the energy crisis, he promised stringent actions reflecting his campaign pledges, emphasizing patriotism and economic strength for America's 'golden age'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 23:51 IST
Trump Declares National Emergencies, Focusing on Border Security and Energy Crisis
US President Donald Trump (Photo: X@realDonaldTrump). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Donald Trump, immediately after being sworn in, took bold actions upon his campaign pledges by announcing a national emergency at the southern border. Citing the need to halt illegal entry, Trump emphasized his commitment to deporting what he termed 'millions of criminal aliens' and advocated for the use of military intervention to address what he called the 'disastrous' border situation. He also indicated intentions to label drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations.

John Roberts, the US Chief Justice, administered the presidential oath during the 60th Presidential Inauguration. Trump portrayed the day's significance as marking the dawn of America's 'golden age,' proudly claiming it as 'Liberation Day.' Addressing inflation and energy costs, Trump reiterated his motto of 'drill baby drill' to bolster energy independence.

In addressing domestic challenges like the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles, Trump criticized government responses, declaring a national energy emergency. He criticized the inefficiencies of the public health and education systems, vowing swift reforms. Trump's assertive opening day signals an era focused on nationalistic fervor and economic empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025