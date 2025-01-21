Outgoing Minister Allocates 111 Million Shekels for Negev and Galilee Growth

In a final act before exiting his position, Yitzhak Wasserlauf, Israel's Minister for the Development of the Periphery, the Negev, and the Galilee, sanctioned a 111 million Shekel budget earmarked for developmental projects in the Negev and Galilee. The initiative aims to catalyze infrastructure and environmental enhancements as well as elevate living standards in these regions.

Wasserlauf, a prominent figure in the right-wing Otzma Yehudit party, had stepped away from Prime Minister Netanyahu's coalition over disagreements concerning the Gaza ceasefire agreement. His allocation of the funds indicates a push towards substantial regional advancements in spite of political shifts.

The allocated budget will be channeled towards a diverse array of projects including the renovation and installation of renewable energy systems, urban infrastructure improvements, and public amenities upgrades. The initiative promises extensive enhancements ranging from constructing gyms and shopping centers to optimizing water and electricity infrastructures, reflecting a comprehensive plan for regional growth.

