Outgoing Minister Allocates 111 Million Shekels for Negev and Galilee Growth

Just before his departure, Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf of Otzma Yehudit dedicates 111 million Shekels to enhance infrastructure, environment, and quality of life in Israel's Negev and Galilee regions. The funds target a variety of local initiatives from solar projects to public space upgrades, aiming to boost regional development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 09:39 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 09:39 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a final act before exiting his position, Yitzhak Wasserlauf, Israel's Minister for the Development of the Periphery, the Negev, and the Galilee, sanctioned a 111 million Shekel budget earmarked for developmental projects in the Negev and Galilee. The initiative aims to catalyze infrastructure and environmental enhancements as well as elevate living standards in these regions.

Wasserlauf, a prominent figure in the right-wing Otzma Yehudit party, had stepped away from Prime Minister Netanyahu's coalition over disagreements concerning the Gaza ceasefire agreement. His allocation of the funds indicates a push towards substantial regional advancements in spite of political shifts.

The allocated budget will be channeled towards a diverse array of projects including the renovation and installation of renewable energy systems, urban infrastructure improvements, and public amenities upgrades. The initiative promises extensive enhancements ranging from constructing gyms and shopping centers to optimizing water and electricity infrastructures, reflecting a comprehensive plan for regional growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

